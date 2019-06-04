January 26, 1926 - June 2, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Ruby M. Gregus, 93, of Beloit, WI, went to the big casino in the sky on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Sun Valley North. Ruby (whose red hair matches her name and personality quite well) was born on January 26, 1926 in South Beloit, IL, the daughter of Roy E. and Florence (Hendee) Tuttle. Ruby was a 1944 graduate of Beloit High School. She married Louie Gregus on June 15, 1944 in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on October 9, 1994. Ruby was formerly employed by Fairbanks Morse. She was the Junior Bowling League Instructor and the Adult League Bowling Coordinator at Bowl-Air and R&R Bowl for 31 years, retiring in 2006. Ruby was an avid bowler, and was a member of the Beloit Bowling Women's Association. In 2013, Ruby traveled with the Vets Roll to Washington, D.C. as Rosy the Riveter. Ruby was an amazing person who would bring such energy, enthusiasm and love to everything she did and everyone she knew.

Survivors include her daughters, Bonnie Utynek and Gail Quigley, both of Beloit, WI; grandchildren: Greg (Angie) Quigley, Jody (Kasey Bittorf) Wisz and LeAnn (Zach Webb) Utynek; great-grandchildren: Dalton Talley, Addison Marquart, Aaron Quigley, Alyvia Wisz, and Brynnlee Webb; sisters, Barbara Stout of Beloit, WI, and Alice Richards of Beloit, WI; twin brothers, Ralph (Edna) Tuttle and Raymond (Alice) Tuttle, both of Beloit, WI; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Alvin Tuttle; son-in-law, John Quigley; sister-in-law, Dorothy Tuttle; and brother-in-law, Ward Richards.

Funeral service for Ruby will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 12 p.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home. A memorial will be established in Ruby's name at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com