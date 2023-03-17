Royce J. Colson

September 9, 1941 - March 13, 2023

Edgerton, WI - Royce J. Colson, age 81, of Edgerton, died unexpectedly Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Edgerton Hospital. He was born in Montfort on September 9, 1941, the son of the late Wilber and Alice (Whitish) Colson. He was a graduate of Fennimore High School. He married Arlene M. Townsend on November 20th 1960 and she preceded him in death on July 12, 2019. During Royce's career he worked for Dana Corporation, Dorsey Trailers and Stoughton Trailers until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and going to Casino's.

