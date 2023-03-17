Edgerton, WI - Royce J. Colson, age 81, of Edgerton, died unexpectedly Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Edgerton Hospital. He was born in Montfort on September 9, 1941, the son of the late Wilber and Alice (Whitish) Colson. He was a graduate of Fennimore High School. He married Arlene M. Townsend on November 20th 1960 and she preceded him in death on July 12, 2019. During Royce's career he worked for Dana Corporation, Dorsey Trailers and Stoughton Trailers until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and going to Casino's.
He is survived by his 3 children: Darick (Kim) Colson, Teresa (Milton) Fye and Randy (Sureerut) Colson; 11 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; finance, Ruth Colson; 4 siblings: Paulette Friederick (Bernie), David (Cheryl) Colson, Annabell/mini pearl (Bruce) Schaal and Meryl (Carol) Colson; 2 very special nephews, Chad and Scott plus many other nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; 9 siblings: William, Gerald, Paul, Elaine, Betty, JoAnn, Patricia, Linda and Joyce; and the mother of his children, Arlene.
Per dad's wishes, no funeral will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. The Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Royce Colson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
