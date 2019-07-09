December 31, 1946 - July 6, 2019

S. Beloit, IL -- Royce H. Keeling, Sr., 72, of South Beloit, IL, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 peacefully in his home after a 7 year battle with dementia/Alzheimer's. Born December 31, 1946 in Baltimore, MD, the son of Cecil and Gertrude (Huber) Keeling. He graduated from Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis, IN, and served our country in the U.S. Navy for 3 years. Royce married Cheryl A. Peterson on September 11, 1999. He worked for General Motors for 30 years, at plants in Indianapolis and Janesville. He also served as a Sheriff's Deputy in Putnam County, IN. After retirement, he worked for Bud Weiser Chevrolet driving cars. Royce had many hobbies, but he loved fishing, going for drives, traveling, camping, and bowling. He was also a Colts and Packers fan.

Survivors include his loving wife, Cheryl; sons: Royce (Phyllis) Keeling, Jr. of IN, Cecil (Missy) Keeling of IN, Dan (Wendy) Keeling of IN, and Josh (Summer) Keeling of KY; daughter, Sarah Keeling-Stubbendick of Janesville; stepsons: Steve (Marcie) Kellett of Janesville, Todd (Carla) Kellett of Poynette, WI, and Curtis (Amanda) Diddock of IN; stepdaughter, Lisa (Thomas Hancock) Darby of KY; several grandchildren and step grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Pat) Szymezak of MD; sister, Cindy (Russ) Kramp of FL; half-brother, Johnny Huber of MD; half-sister, JoAnn (Phil) Robbins of MD; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Abby. He is predeceased by his parents; stepmother, Lois Keeling; half-brother, Jimmy Vines; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

Cremations rites have been accorded, and no services are planned at this time. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park, IL. www.statelinecremations.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice and Home Instead, for their loving care of Royce.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal.