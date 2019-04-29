October 27, 1939 - April 26, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Royal Eugene Nehls, 79, of Beloit, WI, died on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. He was born on October 27, 1939 in Beloit, WI, the son of Royal "Sam" and Blanche (Dray) Nehls. Royal was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army. Royal was employed by General Motors as an assembler, retiring after 38 years. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #131 in Beloit. Royal was an avid NASCAR racing fan.

Survivors include his longtime significant other, Bonnie Hiter; daughters; Cathy (fiance Larry Wilson) Salinas and Annette (Victor) Espindola; two granddaughters, Zulema (Salvador) Aguilar and Heather (companion Kara) Beckes; seven great-grandchildren: Salvador, Rafael, Miranda, Jordan, Nolan, Mason, and Dylon; sisters, Patsy Williams and Katherine Hawkins; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and sisters, Barbara Stevens and Sharon Ray.

A visitation of remembrance will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, followed by a graveside service at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.