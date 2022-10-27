Niota, TN - Roy "Hoyt" W. Smith, 86 of Niota TN formerly of Janesville, WI passed away October 24, 2022 surrounded by his family at his son Hoyt and Lori Smith's home in Elkhorn, WI. He was born August 24, 1936 in Athens, TN the son of the late George H. and Nancy E. (Monroe) Smith. On November 14, 1959 he was united in marriage to Sharon H. Schoville in Rockton, IL. Hoyt worked for GM-Janesville for over 42 years retiring in 1998. He was a member of the UAW Labor Union. Hoyt enjoyed playing golf, fishing and hunting. His greatest joy was the love of his family; he was fondly known by his grandchildren as Papoo. He is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Sharon, three children; Jody (Mark) Grayless of Janesville, WI, Hoyt (Lori) Smith of Elkhorn, WI and Randy (Christine) Smith of Charlotte, NC, eleven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, two sisters; Shirley Dady of Aurora, IL, and Caroline Smith of Crawfordville, FL, two brothers; Arlin (Jeanne) Smith of Porterville, CA and Bill (Cathy) Frank of Crawfordville, FL and by a host of other relatives and friends. Hoyt was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Smith, Grandson, Nicholus Smith, three sisters: Helen Hickman, Johnnie Luther, and Georgia Busbee and by three brothers-in-law: Lester Hickman, Jim Luther and Junior Dady. Private family services will be held later. On-line guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory Elkhorn, WI.
To plant a tree in memory of Roy Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
