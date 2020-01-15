Roy "Pete" Stansfield

April 26, 1956 - January 12, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Roy "Pete" Russell Stansfield, age 63, of Janesville, WI, passed away January 12, 2020 at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton, Wis. He was born on April 26, 1956 in Detroit, MI, the son of John and Gertrude (Crawford) Stansfield. Although he has had a long journey of times that tested him beyond measure with his disabilities, his success in life was made possible by the devotion and constant caring of his family and caregivers. He liked music - he had more talent in his two index fingers to play the electric organ. He was in his happy place where he was singing and creating his own songs with lyrics. Even though he was not able to attend church, with his love of singing, he many times said he was singing to God. He was an avid reader of talking books with a special interest in history, science, mystery novels and finding out "how things work". Pete was finally able to achieve his life-long goal to have a "job" thanks to the Aptiv Production Program, which he enjoyed very much. Many thanks for the visits of Pastor Stu Allen and the Lay Ministry of Cargill UMC; the nursing staff at Mercy; Aptiv Center House lead care givers Randy Trump, Alisa Morgan, and Carmen (his one-on-one co-worker at Aptiv Production; to the Wisconsin Library for the Blind for all the hours of talking books which he said provided enjoyable escapes from reality.

He is survived by his mother, Gertrude Stansfield of Cedar Crest, Janesville; his sister, Jan (John) Ishmael of Janesville; his brother, John Stansfield of Michigan; and several nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Cedar Crest Retirement Home Chapel. Rev. Stuart Allen will officiate. Burial in the Esmond Evergreen Cemetery, Plainfield Township, Mich.

