August 26, 1944 - May 16, 2019

Clinton, WI -- Roy D. Windhorst Jr., 74, of Clinton, WI, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 26, 1944, in Deshler, NE, the son of Roy and Jennie (Oeltjen) Windhorst Sr. Roy married Margaret (Peggy) Poskie on June 20, 1970. Roy showed great athletic ability from a young age and played on the varsity football, basketball and track teams from eighth grade until graduation. He set the discus record in the state of Nebraska, a record which stood for decades. Roy earned a scholarship to play football and run track at Peru State, NE, from which he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in education. Roy even received a letter of interest from the Dallas Cowboys but he declined, deciding to begin his career. After a year at Glenwood High School, Iowa, he started teaching at Clinton High School, in 1968, and remained there for 33 years before retiring. During his tenure he taught drafting, woods, small engines, and driver's education; his successful construction classes built six houses in Clinton. His students in this class were affectionately called "Roy's Boys" and left a long lasting legacy of housing in their wake. Roy was also the varsity football coach for a short while, but didn't find his coaching niche until 1976, when he became the boy's golf coach; he remained head golf coach for the rest of his tenure. Along with teaching, Roy was half of Jones Windhorst Construction, a company he co-created with Don Jones, another teacher at Clinton High School. Together they built many homes and additions on many others. Upon retiring, Roy continued to indulge in love of golf and took a job at Glen Erin Golf Course working as a starter and ranger. The golf course, any golf course, was his favorite place to be. Roy had a standing date with his golf buddies for breakfast every Wednesday and when the weather cooperated, a round of golf after eating. He had several yearly fishing and golfing trips that he looked forward to all winter long. He was a proud member of the Canadian Fishing Follies. Roy and his wife, Peggy, traveled extensively over their 49 year marriage visiting Egypt, and much of Europe, and the Caribbean. In later years, Roy especially enjoyed warm destinations at all-inclusive resorts so he could just relax, enjoy a cigar and a nice drink by the ocean. He and Peggy enjoyed riding their motorcycles and Roy continued to ride when the weather was fine. During the long golfless winters, Roy spent hours tinkering in his basement. Over the years he would use his amazing talents to make many beautiful clocks and wood carvings. He was skilled at woodworking and could build anything from a house to something as delicate as a wood duck decoy. Roy took great joy in his grandchildren and was known to brag about their achievements.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret Windhorst of Clinton, WI; children, Eric Windhorst of Portland, OR, and Nina (Craig) Harmes of DeForest, WI; grandchildren: Jacob, Elise, Keenan, and Taya; sisters, Jeanette (Robert) Harms of Hebron, NE and Georgia (Ken) Molacek of Freemont, NE; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.

A memorial visitation for Roy will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com