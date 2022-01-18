February 16, 1941 - December 10, 2021
Janesville, WI - Roy Alfred Eckrose, passed away on December 10, 2021, at age of 80. He left us to begin his next journey. Roy was born in East Tawas, MI on February 16, 1941, the son of Marion and Edwin Eckrose. When he was young, he moved to Rhinelander, WI and this is where he considered his roots to be. Roy grew up enjoying outdoor activities and academics with his family. Some of his fondest memories were hunting and fishing near the family cabin in Mercer with his brother, Wayne and his cousin, Bob. Roy attended UW-Madison on a National Merit Scholarship, and graduated from Western Illinois as a Civil Engineer. During his time in college, he wrote the book "Americas Gogebic Range".
Roy married Janet Anderson on July 7, 1962. They attended the Seattle World's Fair on their honeymoon, and recently they celebrated 59 years together. Roy and Janet built their lives in Janesville with their 3 children: Andrea (Rob) Richter, Greta Hogans, and Erik (Laura) Eckrose.
Roy started his career as a surveyor for the City of Janesville, working his way up to Director of Public Works. During this time, he won Young Engineer of the year for the State of Wisconsin. After that, he worked in private business, eventually building his own business, Eckrose/Green Associates. He had great insight into his field of airport pavement capacity testing. In 1994, Roy won the Airport Engineering Award for his insight.
During his life, he belonged to Faith Lutheran Church, and he was a charter member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. But he found his home in the good people of the First Presbyterian Church Congregation.
Roy had many talents including photography, humor, math, art, and writing. He spent countless hours with his family club, GNASDALS, fishing for small mouth bass. He also loved carving gunstocks. He wrote the newsletter for the National Association of Lefever Collectors, called the Double Gun BBS. Roy was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2010. Roy had a stroke in 2008, and developed a love for puzzles as an artistic outlet. At Cedar Crest, where he resided the past 4 years, he was known as the puzzle guy.
We would like to thank the staff at Cedar Crest for their kindness and caring over the past 4 years. You truly enriched Dad's life. Kevin, your guidance and caring was wonderful, especially these past 10 weeks.
Our family will celebrate Roy's life, this summer, with the scattering of his ashes as his favorite fishing spot in Rhinelander. This way we will know he will also be visited by his loved ones, including his grandchildren: Marisa Ebertz, Breanna Richter, Zachary Eckrose, Anita Eckrose, and Lucas Eckrose, along with his sisters in law, nephews, nieces, and those yet to come. His love for the Northwoods has been passed down to all of us. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. Memorials are preferred to First Presbyterian Church. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
"Roy always had a ready smile, and gave the best hugs".