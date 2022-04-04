Janesville, WI - Roy A. Wanda, age 97, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Cedar Crest. Roy was born in Cleveland, OH on November 18, 1924; the son of Leo and Florence Wanda. He was a 1942 graduate of Collinwood High School and worked briefly before enlisting in the Airforce. After completing his flight training and receiving his wings, Roy was sent overseas and assigned to the 352nd Fighter Group of the 8th Air Force. He flew 31 combat missions flying the P51 fighter plane out of England and Belgium. When World War II ended, Roy attended Case Institute of Technology and Western Reserve University where he received a BBA in Industrial Management. He went on to become a Registered Professional Engineer in both Ohio and Wisconsin. Roy held management positions in the Hydreco Division of the New York Brake Company and at TRW in Cleveland, Ohio. After moving to Janesville in 1959, Roy worked as the General Superintendent and Planning and Control Manager for the Parker Pen Company until his retirement in 1983. Roy continued his work, even after retirement, volunteering as an AARP tax aide for 13 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling and golfing. His favorite past time was playing bridge at the Janesville Senior Center.
Roy is survived by his 3 sons: David Wanda, Gregory (Evi) Wanda, and John Wanda; many nieces and nephews; and other extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 70 years, Patricia; his brother Dick Wanda; and sister Mildred Crooks.
Per Roy's wishes, there will be no services held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agrace Hospice and Cedar Crest.
