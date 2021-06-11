August 20, 1933 - June 8, 2021
Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON--- Roy A. Hollenberger, age 87, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2021 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, WI. He was born August 20, 1933 in Plymouth, WI, the son of Ruth (Wittkopp) and Frank Hollenberger. Roy graduated from Plymouth High School in 1951 and served in the Air Force from 1953 to 1957. He graduated from pharmacy school at the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1961 which is where he met Margaret Korn. They were married on August 26, 1961 and moved to Edgerton in 1967.
After working at Spriggs and Henry Walgreens, Roy and Marge bought Stumpf's Rexall in the spring of 1968 which they renamed Hollenberger's Pharmacy. After 29 years, they sold the business in 1997. In retirement, they enjoyed spending time in Door County as well as Gulf Shores, Alabama with family and friends.
Roy was an avid supporter of the Edgerton community - cheering on the local sports teams and promoting local business and community development. He was involved in many community organizations including the Edgerton Economic Development Board, Edgerton Hospital Board and the Edgerton Lions Club. Roy and Marge have been life-long University of Wisconsin Alumni contributors and continue to own Badger football tickets. Roy even made a cross country trip to California in 1960 for the Badgers first Rose Bowl appearance.
Roy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margaret; their four children: Jeanne Tully of Phoenix, AZ, Amy Hollenberger of Montello, WI, Betsy (Kirk) Swenson of Madison, WI and Timm Hollenberger of Mound, MN: four grandchildren: Joel (Danielle) Tully, Dylan (Rebecca Pettey) Swenson, Conor (Rachel Bartnik) Swenson, and Leavon Anderson; Roy is further survived by his brothers, Chuck (Nancy) and Frank (Janice); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dear sisters, Joyce (Bruce) Burghardt and Kay Hollenberger; and his brother Gene Hollenberger.
The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice of Janesville the wonderful staff at Swifthaven Assisted Living and all the staff over the years at the Edgerton Hospital and Clinic.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Burial will be at Fulton Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME. Memorials can be made to Edgerton Hospital Capital Foundation, Edgerton Economic Development Board and the Edgerton Lions Club. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com