Roxeen A. Woodard

May 21, 1939 - November 17, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Roxeen A. Woodard, 79, of Janesville WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 17, 2018. She was born in Norwalk, WI on May 21, 1939. The daughter of Frank and Lillie Schroeder. She was raised in Sparta, WI and graduated from Sparta High School in 1957. Roxeen worked at Parker Pen Co. for 34 years until her retirement in 1999. Roxeen was married to James E. Woodard in 1959, and they had 3 children: Denise, Sheryl ( Doug Goodsell), and James D. (Kim). Her interests were playing cards, devoting time to her church, gardening, reading, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sister, Janet Olson; brother, Douglas (Mary) Schroeder; her grandchildren: Amber Goodsell, Curtis (Ashley) Woodard, Karynne (Max Lawver), Casey (Alex Brackett), Lily (Aaron Hall); and five great grandchildren. Roxeen was preceded by her husband; parents; and grandson, Nickolas Woodard.

A memorial service will be Officiated by Pastor Bruce Gray at St. Peters Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville, WI, on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. with a luncheon immediately following.

The family would like to especially thank her card playing clubs and church membership for their wonderful companionship with Roxeen.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse