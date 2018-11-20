May 21, 1939 - November 17, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Roxeen A. Woodard, 79, of Janesville WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 17, 2018. She was born in Norwalk, WI on May 21, 1939. The daughter of Frank and Lillie Schroeder. She was raised in Sparta, WI and graduated from Sparta High School in 1957. Roxeen worked at Parker Pen Co. for 34 years until her retirement in 1999. Roxeen was married to James E. Woodard in 1959, and they had 3 children: Denise, Sheryl ( Doug Goodsell), and James D. (Kim). Her interests were playing cards, devoting time to her church, gardening, reading, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sister, Janet Olson; brother, Douglas (Mary) Schroeder; her grandchildren: Amber Goodsell, Curtis (Ashley) Woodard, Karynne (Max Lawver), Casey (Alex Brackett), Lily (Aaron Hall); and five great grandchildren. Roxeen was preceded by her husband; parents; and grandson, Nickolas Woodard.
A memorial service will be Officiated by Pastor Bruce Gray at St. Peters Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville, WI, on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. with a luncheon immediately following.
The family would like to especially thank her card playing clubs and church membership for their wonderful companionship with Roxeen.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse