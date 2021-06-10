July 6, 1948 - June 7, 2021
Janesville, WI - Ross L. Jacobson, age 72, of Janesville passed away at home on Monday, June 7, 2021. He was born in Rushford, MN on July 6, 1948, the son of Kent and Julia (Grant) Jacobson. He attended school in Rushford until his family moved to Wisconsin. He graduated from Galesville-Ettrick- Trempealeau High School and attended Augsburg College. He joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Hospital Corp with the U.S. Marines in Vietnam. Following his discharge, he returned to college and received a master's degree in psychology from Mankato State University.
Ross was united in marriage to Gloria J. Francis on May 9, 1981. He was employed as a social worker at various facilities in Minnesota and Wisconsin. He moved to Janesville in 1993 where he was employed by Rock County as a social worker at the Rock County Health Care Center and Rock Haven Nursing Home until retiring in 2014.
Ross was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, VFW and American Legion. He formerly coached youth basketball and youth soccer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. Spending time at the family farm was also very important to Ross.
Ross Jacobson is survived by his wife, Gloria; three children, Aaron (Lan) Jacobson and their daughter, Amelia; Jessica (Erik) Urias and their daughters, Isabella, Sophie and Evelyn; Ellen (Jon) Harms and their son, Oliver; two brothers, Kent Jacobson and Bern (Rebecca) Jacobson; several nieces, nephews and his little pal, Loki. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Barbara Jacobson and his nephew, Mark Jacobson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, Janesville. Rev. Michael Rahlf will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville and at the CHURCH on Saturday from noon until the time of the services. Military rites will be conducted by the Kienow-Hilt VFW Post # 1621 military honors squad at the church. A private interment will be at a later date.
