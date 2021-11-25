Rosemary (Steinke) Harnack

FREMONT, CA/GRANTS PASS, OR - Rosemary Harnack, age 89, of Grants Pass, OR, previously of Fremont, CA, passed away on November 18, 2021, at Three Rivers Hospital in Grants Pass, OR. She was born in Janesville, WI on October 1, 1932, the daughter of Edward and Ann (Tobin) Steinke. She graduated from Janesville High School and was married to Daniel J. Harnack for 34 years.
Rosemary moved to Fremont, CA in 1955 from Janesville. She was employed by Montgomery-Ward's for 25 years. She was very faithful to the Catholic religion and practiced her faith at Holy Spirit Church in Fremont, CA. She loved to go gambling, was an avid reader, and enjoyed nothing more than spending time in the sun with a good book. Rosemary moved from Fremont, CA in 2020 to reside with and be cared for by her daughter and son-in-law in Grants Pass, OR.
Rosemary Harnack is survived by her daughter, Roxanne (Mike) Carlton of Grants Pass, OR; her son, Greg Harnack of Tracy, CA; sisters, Lucille Devita and Jackie (Dennis) Thompson both of Janesville; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Steinke of Brodhead, WI; grandson, Aaron (Tracey) Leite of Lynnwood, WA; granddaughter, Amanda Rose (Matt) Post of Tracy, CA; grandson, Hank Harnack of Truckee, CA; granddaughter, Tarah Harnack of Smartsville, CA; granddaughter, Erica Harnack of Grass Valley, CA; great-granddaughter, Savannah Rose Frenna of Tracy, CA; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel J. Harnack of Fremont, CA on December 9, 1989; by her brothers, Richard Steinke, Thomas Steinke and Donald Steinke all of Janesville, WI; and her sisters, Virginia Johnson, Elizabeth Fanning and Therese Woods all of Janesville, WI.
Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association in Rosemary's memory.
A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Three Rivers Hospital in Grants Pass, OR for the outstanding care that Rosemary received.
Graveside services followed by burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Janesville, WI on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. Monsignor Daniel Ganshert will officiate.
