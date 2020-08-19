December 27, 1928 - August 13, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Rosemary "Rosie" Pakes, 91, died early Thursday morning, August 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. She was born December 27, 1928 in Janesville, the second oldest of seven to Hugh R. and Agnes M. (Monaghan) McCann. Rosie earned her "J" in sports, and was a member of the Glee Club, and graduated from Janesville High School in 1948. On July 3, 1954, Rosie married Walter Pakes at St. Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. She worked for Parker Pen Co. in the office, doing what was necessary including mainly filing; Johnny on the Spot; and SSI, from where she retired. She was so proud of her Irish heritage, and a great highlight for her was when she traveled to Ireland to see from where her relatives came. Family was a big pride for her, and that included her time helping to raise her siblings growing up, or being a wife, mom, grandma, or even enjoying visits with her siblings and their families and her in-laws; time with all was time well spent. Rosie also enjoyed all things that moms did for their families, including crocheting, sewing, baking, cooking, gardening, and just being mom. Rosie was known for her big, infectious smile, and that has been evident since her high school days when her class yearbook noted her smile that she gave to everyone. If she had a bad day, then you may not have known it, because she always smiled at you.
Rosemary is survived by her husband, Walter; three sons: Steve (Susi) Pakes, Dave (Karen "Beth") Pakes, and Ron (Margie) Pakes; her grandchildren: Sacha and Zachary Pakes, Anna (Kyle) Gannon and Phillip (Jenna) Pakes, and Steven, Madeline, and Grace Pakes; great-grandchildren: Dominik and Evan Gannon, and Jackson Pakes; sister, Virginia Kas; sister-in-law, Celine McCann; brothers-in-law, James (Rosemary) Pakes and Norm (Valeria) Pakes; and numerous nieces; nephews and other family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Agnes McCann; grandson, Benjamin Pakes; siblings: Jerome (Barb) McCann, Phyllis McCann, Bob (Marilyn) McCann, Tom McCann, and Richard (Nancy) McCann; father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Anna Pakes; brothers-in-law, Hartzell Kas and Eugene (Mary) Pakes; and other family.
Mass of Christian Burial for Rosie will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday until time of Mass. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
A very special thank you to Marquardt Hospice and for the last 4+ years to St. Elizabeth Manor for your gentle care and compassion given to Rosie. Also, to the neighbors for always willing to lend a hand over the years.
Lastly, to our mother-in-law, you made us feel so welcome and from the very first moment we were a part of the Pakes family, we felt the love and truly loved you.