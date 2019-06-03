Rosemary "Rosie' Barajas

November 3, 1956 - May 28, 2019

Elkhorn, formerly Jefferson, WI -- Rosemary Viola Krueger Barajas, age 62, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019. She was born on November 3, 1956 to Ida Stella Bleecker and Wilbur "Bud" Krueger. Rosie had a generous and loving spirit. Her warm and nurturing character led her to a career in healthcare where she dedicated 25 years of her life as a nurse and caretaker. She treasured her children, and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as a grandmother. She was immensely proud of her children and grandchildren and their accomplishments. Rosie also had an endless love for animals, especially cats.

She was the beloved mother of Jason (Alaina) Barajas of Whitewater, Lisa (Eric) Barajas of Minneapolis, MN and Diana (Alex Wimer) Barajas of Delavan; and a proud grandmother of Rosalba, Romeo, Angel, Aldegundo, and Doralice. She is survived by her sisters: Wendy Lehr of Cambridge, Patricia (Richard) Maylord of Milton, Pearl (Henry) DeBlare of Jefferson; as well as several nieces; nephews; and cousins. She is also survived by her former husband and father of her children, Jose Santos Barajas of Whitewater.

The family will be hosting a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial donations in Rosemary's name can be made to Rainbow Hospice, Aurora Hospice, and the Lakeland Healthcare Center. Please visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave your condolences and light a candle in her memory.

The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice, Aurora Hospice, as well as the Lakeland Healthcare Center for their compassionate care.