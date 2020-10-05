Rosemary Phillips

August 9, 1951 - September 27, 2020
Janesville, WI- JANESVILLE--- Rosemary A. "Rosebud" Phillips, age 69, of Janesville, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. She was born in Beloit on Aug. 9, 1951, the daughter of the late William and Carol (Wood) Simonson. Rosie married Joseph P. Phillips on Aug. 2, 1978 at the Church by the Side of the Road, Rockton, IL. She was employed as a department manager by K-Mart for 32 years and later worked for Mercy Hospital dietary department for 6 years. Rosie had a love of gardening and flowers, as well spending time watching the birds and her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Joe; her son, Alex (Haven) McWilliams of Janesville; 2 grandchildren, Oliver and Stella Rose McWilliams; 3 sisters: Dawn (John) Chrobak, Barbara (Brian) Decker and Joanne Simonson all of Janesville; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Colleen Olick; and brother, Barry Simonson.
Services will be held at a later date. Memorials in Rosie's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association; www.diabetes.org/honor The family is being assisted by the Whitcomb-lynch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Janesville. For on-line condolences: www.whitcomb-lynch.com