December 30, 2020
Janesville, WI - Rosemary Martin, 81, of Janesville, WI, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in Pleasant View Nursing Home, Monroe, WI.
She was born August 29, 1939 in South Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of George and Mary (Pinter) Guenette. Rosemary was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She attended LPN school at Swedish American Hospital, Rockford, IL. Rosemary married Edward Martin on June 6, 1959 in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Beloit, WI.
Rosemary was formerly employed by Beloit Hospital, Beloit Clinic, Rock County Health Care Center and Premier Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing, retiring in July of 2006. She was a 4-H leader for several years and a member of the GWRRA Gold Wings Road Riders Wisconsin Chapter A. Rosemary was also a member of St. Paul Episcopal Church where she was active in the women's group, funeral luncheons and Caritas.
Survivors include her husband, Ed Martin of Janesville, WI; children, Timothy (Krisanne) Martin of Janesville, WI, Theresa (Bill Redding) Aldridge of Kodak, TN, Susanne (David Sr.) Wesson of Janesville, WI, and Kimberly (David) Wuethrich of Monroe, WI; grandchildren, David (Erin Fay) Wesson Jr., Penny (Jesse) Kuhlman, Wendy (Andrew) Schindler, Billy (Jennifer) Aldridge, Amelia Wuethrich, and Kurtis Wuethrich; and 13 great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, step father, Walter Rowlingson; brother, George Guenette; sisters, Margaret Lang and Edith Farr.
A private family service will be held in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Avenue, Beloit, WI, with Reverend T. J. Humphrey officiating. Inurnment will be in the Chapel of Joseph of Arimathea Columbarium. A Celebration of Rosemary's Life will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorial may be given in her name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com