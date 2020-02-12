Rosemary Margaret Gunn

May 11, 1927 - February 9, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Rosemary Margaret (Hannon) Gunn, 92, died on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Janesville. She was born on May 11, 1927, on the family farm in Reedsburg, WI- the third of five children to her parents, Philip Leo Hannon and Ella Jane (Murphy) Hannon. The farm is a centennial farm, and is still owned by her brother. Rosie graduated from high school in Reedsburg, and set out for New Orleans to work in the airline industry. She would later return to Wisconsin, and begin working in Janesville at the Parker Pen factory, where she remained employed until the birth of her first child. While at Parker Pen, she met a co-worker by the name of Felicia Gunn who introduced Rosie to her brother, Biddle. After Biddle's time in the army was completed, Rosie and he were married on March 2, 1957. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage, until Biddle's death on May 22, 2009. Rosie and Biddle were able to spend over twenty years wintering in Florida, after his retirement from General Motors. Rosie was a devoted wife and loving mother. Having been raised on a farm, hard work came natural to her. In addition to her husband's job at GM, they also farmed with his brothers, and later with their son. She was always willing to help wherever needed. Rosie was available to her family, whether it was helping with homework, feeding the pigs, or just conversation at the kitchen table. She an excellent cook, and was known for her delicious pies and jars of jam. Rosie's Catholic faith was very important to her. Every holiday celebration began with the "Our Father" followed by a "Hail Mary." Lent would find her leading her husband and children on their knees in the rosary. She was a long-time member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Rosie was a treasure to her six grandchildren. She spent many hours on bleachers watching each of them at their sporting events, exhibiting at the Rock County 4-H Fair, and helping them pick sweet corn. She was their biggest supporter. Her grandchildren feel blessed to have spent many days at Grandma Gunn's house where she served them Mountain Dew, Oreos, cheese balls, and macaroni and cheese. She would always tuck them in at night and whisper to each of them "Goodnight Angel."

Rosie will be lovingly remembered by her son, Mark (Susan) Gunn; her daughter, Maureen Hunter; her beloved six grandchildren: Emily Rosemary Gunn (Drew) Severson, Daniel (Jennifer) Gunn, Heather (Nick) Hunter Kliefoth, Laura Gunn (Ben) Fuhrmann, Christopher (Sarah) Gunn, and Andrew (Ellen) Hunter. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Charles, Biddle Tripp and Cashton Gunn, Alison and Austin Kliefoth, Jack, Ryan and Daniel Christopher Fuhrmann, and William, Christopher and Clara Susan Gunn. She will be missed by her surviving brother, Rodney Hannon. Rosie was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Biddle F. Gunn; son-in-law, Butch Hunter; her sisters and their spouses: Jane and Everett Brill, Phyllis Hannon and Joyce and Robert Jurick; her in-laws: Esther and John Graham, Del and Margaret Gunn, Felicia and Homer Cary, Eileen, Robert and Ed Gunn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH with Monsignor Jim Gunn and Rev. Jim Leeser officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, at the CHURCH. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The family would like to express sincere gratitude for the competent and compassionate care Rosie received from the staff at Cedar Crest.

"Goodnight Angel"