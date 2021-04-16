July 10, 1937 - April 14, 2021
Janesville, WI - Rosemary Louise Ludwig, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. She was born in La Crosse on July 10, 1937, the daughter of Edward and Christina (Ritter) Bahr. At the age of 17 before graduating from Aquinas High School, Rosie attended a dance at the Avalon Ballroom in La Crosse. On the dance floor, she was glowing under the spotlight and caught the eye of her future husband, Ronald Ludwig. They have been together ever since that dance, and would have been married for 65 years on the 12th of May. Rosie proudly worked at Parker Pen Corporation in Janesville for 42 years creating many lifelong friendships. Rosie enjoyed her Friday night Brandy Old Fashions, bird watching, especially cardinals, and playing euchre, bingo, and slots. She enjoyed baking and her lemon bars were legendary among family and friends. Above all was Rosie's unconditional love for her family, and all the time she devoted to them.
Rosemary is survived by her husband, Ronald; 4 children: Sue (Rick) Ludwig, Judy (Todd) Scott, John (Beth) Ludwig, and Cindy (Dan) Wright; 8 grandchildren: Luke, Nick, Jake, Danielle, Keith, Ronnie, Cameron, Connor, and 6 great grandchildren; 2 siblings: Eugene Bahr and Lucille Nordeng; 3 brothers-in-law: Jim Shannon, Geno Ludwig, Richard Ludwig; a sister-in-law Karlyn Koenen, and many other beloved family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Evelyn Nicolai, Alfred Bahr, and Helen Shannon.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Msgr. Dan Ganshert officiating. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Sunday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The Ludwig family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their kind care for Rosie.