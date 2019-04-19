Rosemary "GG" Burkhamer Cornell

February 23, 1933 - April 16, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Rosemary "GG" (Culver) Burkhamer Cornell, 86, Janesville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Wausau, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services. She was born February 23, 1933 in Janesville, daughter of the late Arthur and Evelyn (Munson) Culver. She married Kenneth Burkhamer Sr. on December 24, 1950, and began their family. Rosemary was a proud graduate of Craig High School in Janesville and attended Blackhawk Technical College (BTC), while working as a feisty waitress at the Pine Grove Restaurant in Janesville. Among her favorite pastimes, she loved spending time with her family, gardening and quilting.

Rosemary was a loving mother to: Kenneth (Diane) Burkhamer Jr., Fithian, IL, Joseph (Jannie) Burkhamer, Fort Wayne, IN, Bonnie (Kenneth) Jensen, Wausau and Edward Burkhamer, Loveland, CO. She is further survived by a son, Duane Riedell, Davenport, IA; a sister, Elizabeth Everson, Green Bay; along with many nieces and nephews. Rosemary was a loving grandmother of 22; great-grandmother of 30; and great-great-grandma of six. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Larry Burkhamer; one granddaughter, Michelle Burkhamer James; one brother, Charles Culver; two sisters, Leona Austin and Burnett Hansen; and the father of her children, Kenneth Burkhamer, Sr.

Our family will gather to celebrate her life in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in memory of Rosemary to Echo Inc. (Everyone Cooperating to Help Others), 65 S. High Street, Janesville, WI 53548. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, WI is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com