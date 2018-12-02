Rosemary Frances Pulick

April 23, 1934 - November 13, 2018
Saugatuck, MI -- I will miss walking on the soft earth of summer, being immersed in cool waters, the sweet smell of a pine tree, my gardens bursting with daisies, seeing my five beautiful babies, and feeling the warm embrace of my loving husband. I am love and laughter and light. Red is my favorite color. Chocolate is my favorite food. I am genuine, kind and I love wholeheartedly. If you know me well, you know I am Irish and mischievous. I was born to Alice and John Finley on April 23, 1934 in Janesville, Wisconsin, and am the youngest of four children. I am a strong and independent woman, with a deep faith. I believe in heaven, God and Jesus. I believe equally in angels, gnomes and fairies and the magic found in nature. From wide oceans to quiet forests, this is where I've found my peace. When I met Mother Theresa, she became my weathervane. She pointed me to a Christianity that believes in an equality to all people. I taught my children "the best way to change the world" is "to be the change." I never met a stranger, and loved listening to their stories and giving hope when needed. My life's mission was to serve others. From working with disabled children to teaching babies to swim to transitioning catholic nuns into retirement. I loved music and the arts and the people I met while doing embroidery, knitting and weaving. I traveled the world but my most favorite place has always been in my home surrounded by family.
I send eternal love to my husband, Emil ("Sonny") of 64 years; my five children: Mary (Stephen), Sue (John), Tom (Becky), Karen (Gordon), and Jayne (Jimmy); 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and my dog, Lucy. I lived, I loved, I soared.
Memorial contributions may be made to the following places Rosemary loved dearly. Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd, Holland, MI 49423. Christian Neighbors Inc., P.O Box 43, Douglas, MI 49406. Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance, P.O. Box 124, Douglas, MI 49406.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse