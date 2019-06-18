February 1, 1932 - June 15, 2019

Brodhead, WI -- Rose Marie Schneider, age 87, formerly of Brodhead, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville, WI. She was born on February 1, 1932 in Mobridge, SD, the daughter of John and Alice (Thompson) Tearman. She married Marvin Schneider. Rose was always a cheerful person. She was very close to her brothers and sister. Everyone she met always enjoyed her company. She did many crafts. One of her favorite traditions was making an Easter tree and putting eggs on it. Rose also loved the color blue, she painted her house blue and most of her clothes were blue. In her youth, she enjoyed rides in the country to look for deer. She also enjoyed bowling and cooking for her family. She had worked at a nursing home in Brodhead as a caregiver, and had many fond memories and stories of the elderly that were in her care. Rose was a hard worker, and with her husband had farmed in the Juda area for many years.

Rose is survived by her children, Dan (Darlyne) Schneider of Monroe, WI, and Randi (Bill) Watson of California; grandchildren: Desirae and Danielle, Sean and Shannon; and siblings, George (Gloria) Tearman, of Janesville, Vern (Cora Ball) Tearman, of Brodhead. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, James Tearman; and sister, Claudia Nenneman.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe, WI. Visitation will be held from noon on Thursday until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com