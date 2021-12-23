Janesville, WI - Rose Marie Manz-Brown, age 91 of Janesville passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Brooklyn, WI on November 24, 1930, the daughter of Henry and Emma (Korner) Anlauf. A life-long area resident, she graduated from Milton Union High School in 1949.
Rose married Harvey E. Manz on June 2, 1951. He preceded her in death on September 24, 1988. She married Kenneth L. Brown on June 3, 1989 and he preceded her in death on November 8, 2002. Rose was formerly employed by Westphal Electric, Janesville Citizens and Loan and retired as credit manager at Sears in 1983.
Rose was active as a volunteer for ECHO, Mercy Hospital Auxiliary and as a scheduler for Cast Aways. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran church since 1951 where she was also active as a volunteer. Rose enjoyed traveling, especially the trips she took to Europe and Alaska.
Rose Manz-Brown is survived by her sons, Kevin S. (Judy) Manz and Randall Lee Manz both of Janesville; grandchildren, Heidi (Jason) Graf of Danville, IN and Nathan Manz of Wausau, WI; seven great-grandchildren, Braden, Caleb, Joshua, Malachi, Rylynn, Madelyn, Addiah and (soon to be eight, Hope). She is further survived by her twin brother, Roger M. (Lucretia) Anlauf of Fort Myers, FL; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jeremy Manz who passed away on July 15, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Walter H (Hazel) Anlauf and Ernest E. (Phyllis) Anlauf.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021 at ST. PETER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1422 Center Avenue, Janesville. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Monday, December 27th at the CHURCH. Rev Bruce Gray will officiate. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church. The family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
