Rose Marie ((Hemmersbach)) Clark

March 2, 1936 - May 16, 2023

Janesville, WI - Rose Marie (Hemmersbach) Clark, age 87, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital, after giving Parkinson's one hell of a fight. She was born in Cashton, WI on March 2, 1936, the daughter of Regina and Victor Hemmersbach. She married Philip Clark in Cashton, Wi on April 28, 1956, together they owned the Countryside Motel on HWY-14W for over 30 years.

