Janesville, WI - Rose Marie (Hemmersbach) Clark, age 87, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital, after giving Parkinson's one hell of a fight. She was born in Cashton, WI on March 2, 1936, the daughter of Regina and Victor Hemmersbach. She married Philip Clark in Cashton, Wi on April 28, 1956, together they owned the Countryside Motel on HWY-14W for over 30 years.
Rose never met a stranger. Over the years you could find her at the bowling alley or riding the Cub Cadet at the Motel. She never missed a chance to polka or play a mean game of cards. Rose was an avid baker, wedding cake maker, and pie extraordinaire.
Rose is survived by her four children, Judy Milam of Las Vegas, NV, Joyce Townsend of Anaheim, CA, Gary Clark of Janesville, WI, Terry and Stacie (Sheridan) Clark of Neenah, WI. Five Grandchildren, Vanessa (Jim) Williamson of Boerne, TX, Cole Townsend of Oceanside, CA, Khia Townsend of Long Beach, CA, Keaton Clark of Appleton, WI, Mikenzie Clark of Phoenix, AZ, and special friend Don Holmes. Rose was the oldest of nine children. Rose is preceded in death by her parents, husband Philip Clark, Daughter-in-law Rita Clark, and Son-in-law Steve Milam.
A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd. A visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Janesville. www.apfelwolfe.com for online condolences.
