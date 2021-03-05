August 1, 1957 - February 26, 2021
Milton, WI - Rose C. Davidson age 63, passed away peacefully Friday February 26, 2021 at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, WI after a brief illness.
Rose was born on August 1, 1957 to Melvin and Barbara (Feirs) Davidson in La Crosse Wisconsin. She graduated from La Crosse Central High School. She retired from McDonalds Corporation.
Rose enjoyed sewing, embroidery, reading books, word searches and spending time with family. She especially liked to be a homemaker. Baking and cooking was her forte.
Rose is survived by her children Jeff Selbrede, Angella Selbrede, Kassandra Burks, her sisters; Noreen Phillips, Yvonne (Rodney) Loofboro, and Melanie Davidson; and four grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her son Brad Selbrede, and sister Valerie Phillips.
There will be no services at this time. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.