Rose Ann Roehl

August 18, 1944 - October 8, 2022

Milton, WI - Rose Ann Roehl, age 78, of Milton (formerly of Janesville), passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Rainbow Hospice Care Facility in Johnson Creek. She was born in Janesville on August 18, 1944; the daughter of Henry Sr. and Anna (Hohn) Virnig. Rose Ann married James R. Roehl on February 8, 1964; and they were blessed with two daughters: Chris and Brenda. She worked for Parker Pen in Janesville for 34 years, she went on to work for 10 more years at various jobs until she retired in 2009.

