Milton, WI - Rose Ann Roehl, age 78, of Milton (formerly of Janesville), passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Rainbow Hospice Care Facility in Johnson Creek. She was born in Janesville on August 18, 1944; the daughter of Henry Sr. and Anna (Hohn) Virnig. Rose Ann married James R. Roehl on February 8, 1964; and they were blessed with two daughters: Chris and Brenda. She worked for Parker Pen in Janesville for 34 years, she went on to work for 10 more years at various jobs until she retired in 2009.
Rose spent her life devoted to her family which included her siblings, nieces and nephews and her joy came with spending quality time with her daughters and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and loved challenging puzzles and crosswords.
Rose Ann is survived by her daughters, Chris (Kevin) Arneson and Brenda (Al) Mohr; grandchildren: Jake (Kelsey) Arneson, Zach Arneson, Noah Arneson, Tony (Michala) Chesmore, Hank (Ronni) Chesmore, Luc Chesmore, Bob Mohr and Alyssa Mohr; great-grandchildren: Sage, Arlo, and Waylon Arneson, Frankie and Freya Chesmore; siblings: Tom (Lynda) Virnig, Andy (Connie) Virnig and Joan Owen; and many extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James R. Roehl in 1999; her sisters, Geraldine (Sam) Malterer and Rena (Al) Malin; and brothers, Robert Virnig and Henry (Shirley) Virnig.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Rose Roehl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
