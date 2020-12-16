January 22, 1928 - December 14, 2020
JANESVILLE, WI - Roscoe M. "Rocky" Iverson, age 92, of Janesville died Monday, December 14, 2020 at his home. He was born at Livingston, Grant County, WI on January 22, 1928, the son of Leonard and Leila (Place) Iverson. He grew up on the family farm in Livingston and graduated from Livingston High School. He served as a corpsman in the U. S. Navy during World War II in the Asian Theater and was called up to serve again during the Korean Conflict. Roscoe was a graduate of Lake Forest College. He married Ardis J. Hollingsworth on January 30, 1948. She preceded him in death on April 2, 2016.
Roscoe was employed for nearly 20 years by Fairbanks-Morse in Beloit as controller and concluded his corporate career at Eaton Corporation in Kalamazoo, MI. Following his retirement from Eaton Corporation he became a sales representative for Bankers Life Insurance Company.
Roscoe was a founding member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where he served seven terms as the church council president. He was a member of the Thursday Noon Optimist Club and was an active volunteer with ECHO. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed following the Badgers and Packers.
Roscoe is survived by five children: Colleen (Warren) Kelsey of Lancaster, KY, Allen (Kathryn) of Roscoe, IL, David (Wendy) of Jackson, WI, Brian (Debra) of Janesville, and Jim (Leticia) of Jackson, WI; seven grandchildren, Ronelle, Davey, Kealey, Andrew, Brianna, Ashley and Matthew; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Toni Andress, Roger Iverson and Barb Davidson as well as other relatives and friends. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by four siblings, Ralph, Lawrence, Evelyn and Eugene.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Private funeral services will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH. Rev. Michael Rahlf will officiate. Entombment will be in the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum with military rites conducted by Kienow-Hilt V. F. W. Post # 1621. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or ECHO.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home