- November 22, 2019

Janesville -- Rosalie Pehousek Lambert, 88 years old of Janesville, WI passed away on November 22, 2019. Rosalie was born in Minneapolis, MN, to Ruth and James Pehousek. She had been married for 63 wonderful years to Roger G. Lambert. After Rosalie graduated high school, she worked at Northwestern Bell, a telephone company, as a supervisor. She was an incredibly hard worker, from sewing clothes for horse shows, to weeding all hours of the day. She had a love for gardening, needlepoint, sewing, crafting, and spending time with her family.

Rosalie is survived by her husband, three children- Linda (Steve Lengfellner), Nancy (Michael Rainiero), and Steven (Gina Faso Lambert), seven grandchildren- Sarah Carey (Lengfellner), Bethany Thomas (Lengfellner), Michael Rainiero, Kristen Rainiero, Hanna Rainiero, Jason Lambert, and Jenna Lambert, and four great-grandchildren- Oliver Thomas, Emma Thomas, Charlie Thomas, and Ella Carey, all of whom she loved very much.

A small family gathering will take place in her remembrance. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choosing.