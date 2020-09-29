Rosalie Anderson

March 8, 1924 - September 26, 2020
Beloit, WI- Rosalie M. Anderson, 96, of Beloit, WI, died on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Riverside Terrace.
She was born on March 8, 1924 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Joseph and Laura (Wolfe) Kopp. Rosalie was a 1942 graduate of Beloit High School. She married Delos Anderson on July 2, 1949. He predeceased her on June 24,1988.
Rosalie was employed by Yates American Machine Co. for 17 years. She retired from the Beloit School District after being secretary at Robinson Elementary School for 26 years. Rosalie was a past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, a past Worthy High Priestess of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, and a past Royal Matron of the Order of the Amaranth. She was a member of Retired Educational Secretaries Team, the School District of Beloit Quarter Century Club, and the Retired Robinson Ramblers. Rosalie was also a member of the River of Life United Methodist Church and many 500 card clubs.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Steven Kopp, Jan Crook, Jacki Pavelich all of Beloit, WI, Connie Heller of Clinton, WA, John Walker and Richard Walker both of MN, Michael Schwartz of GA, and James Haldeman of MT; many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Rosalie's family would like to thank the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice and Riverside Terrace for the kind compassionate care that was given to our aunt.
She was predeceased by her parents; brother, LeRoy Kopp; sister, Lola Swafford; nephew, Richard Swafford; and niece, Judy Flower.
Wherever I have been, whomever I have met, and whatever I have done throughout my life, I hope that I brought a little sunshine and laughter to all around me. Now that I'm gone, don't grieve for me, just close your eyes and try to remember that one little thing that I did to make your life a little brighter. That's how I wish to be remembered.
A Funeral Service for Rosalie will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
Memorials in her name may be given to Beloit Regional Hospice.
