Rosa Fleming

August 10, 1923 - November 9, 2020
Delavan/Janesville, WI - Rosa Della Harold Fleming passed away on November 9, 2020 at Ridgestone Village in Delavan, WI. She was born August 10, 1923 on a farm near Grayslake, IL, the daughter of Rueben H. and Carolyn "Lena" Drescher Harold. She attended Grayslake Grade School and graduated from Warren Township high School in Gurnee, IL in 1941. She had a love for animals, especially horses and was given a horse by some very close friends which she trained to ride and drive.
In May 1944, she married Donald Dunakin who was a farmer in the Lake Villa area. In 1960, they moved to a farm in the Delavan area. She was a 4-H Horse Project leader and a member of the Walworth County Boots and Saddle Club where she organized a mounted horse drill team. She gave riding lessons and was a member of the Southern Lakes Sweet Adeline's. She was an employee of the Walworth County Treasurer's Office for several years, retiring in 1988
In 1976 she married Stanley Fleming. In 1989 they moved to the Janesville area. Always interested in art, she soon joined the Senior Center Art Class where she did acrylic and watercolor painting. She became a member of Cargill United Methodist Church in 1989. In 1995, she became a companion to Bob Kempe.
Rosa is survived by her three daughters, Carolyn (Fred) Fleming of Ingleside, IL; Joan (Dennis) Dutton of Delavan; Sandra (Mark) Whelan of Darien; her grandchildren Jason Dutton and Brandon Whelan of Darien and Graham (Fran) Harold of Savannah, GA; two step-sons, Michael and Patrick Fleming and three step-grandsons, Sean of Pewaukee and Ryan and Eric of Delavan.
Rosa had only one brother, Edward R. Harold who preceded her in death in 1995. He served in the Air Force in World War II and was a prisoner of war in Japan for 3 1/2 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents, aunts, uncles and several cousins.
Due to the present health concerns, viewing and funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smiles, N2666 County Road K, Darien, WI 53114, www.smilestherapeuticriding.org or St. Croix Hospice, 409 Hallberg St., Delavan, WI 53115. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.