Ronny Unruh

Janesville, WI -- Ronny S. Unruh, 53, of Janesville, passed away at his home on Monday, February 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 31, 1967 in Glendale, CA to Raymond and Catherine R. (Warne). He attended Cajon High School in San Bernadino, CA. On May 10, 2008, Ronny married Patricia Delaney in Las Vegas, NV. Ron worked for Kaiser Transport, Milton as a dispatcher.

Ronny is survived by his wife, Patricia; children: Steven Unruh, Amanda (Jason) Robert, Daniel (Elizabeth) Reightley, Justin Reightley, Nicholas (Katherine) Lemonnier, and Noelle (Cody) Jones; 15 grandchildren; siblings: David Moll, Tracy Morris, and Larry Moll; stepfather, Lawrence Moll; father, Raymond, with whom he just recently reconnected. He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Moll.

Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to time of service at the funeral home. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.

Our sincerest thank you needs to be shown to the entire staff of Agrace Hospice, especially Ronny's nurses Stephanie and Holly.