Ronny D. "Ron" Greene

Edgerton, WI - Ronny Dale (Ron) Greene, age 83, of Edgerton, passed away quietly at home on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Ron was born on June 30, 1939, in Mauston to Vance Hall and Claudine Mae (Schwanz) Greene. He grew up in Elroy, Wisconsin, graduating high school in 1957, where he enjoyed an exceptional athletic career, earning a record 14 letters in football, basketball, baseball, and track. He graduated from Platteville State University in 1962, where he lettered in Football and Baseball. Ron accepted a teaching position in Edgerton, Wisconsin where he spent his entire teaching and coaching career. He began as a physical education teacher in the country schools, later becoming a Psychology Teacher and Drivers Education Instructor. Through 23 years as Edgerton's head baseball coach, he guided the Tide to 7 Badger Conference and 3 Rock Valley Conference Championships, going to state 2 times. Ron was able to share his love of country music by singing and playing guitar in several bands, most notably Sagebrush in the 70's and the Cellar Dwellers Country Band.
His fishing adventures were always a source of joy and excitement, whether he was trout fishing with his dad and grandfather and testing the streams around Platteville, thrashing through the waters on Lake Kegonsa, Koshkonong and Rock River, or the White River in Arkansas, and his favorite place, the Pike Lake chain in northern Wisconsin.
Ron is survived by his wife, Karen (Novy) of 63 years; 2 sons; Scott R. (Claire) Greene of Edgerton and Colin V. (Carrie) Greene of Elmhurst, IL; 3 grandsons: Calvin, Alex, and Drew; granddaughter, Te'a Lofton; sister, Carla (Daryll) Amberg of Waupun, Wisconsin; brother, Michael (Nancy) Greene of Cameron, Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with a Sharing of Memories at 1:00 p.m. at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to the Edgerton Tider Baseball Booster Club and Edgerton Hospital Foundation. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
