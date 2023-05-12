Ronny D. "Ron" Greene

June 30, 1939 - April 25, 2023

Edgerton, WI - Ronny Dale (Ron) Greene, age 83, of Edgerton, passed away quietly at home on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Ron was born on June 30, 1939, in Mauston to Vance Hall and Claudine Mae (Schwanz) Greene. He grew up in Elroy, Wisconsin, graduating high school in 1957, where he enjoyed an exceptional athletic career, earning a record 14 letters in football, basketball, baseball, and track. He graduated from Platteville State University in 1962, where he lettered in Football and Baseball. Ron accepted a teaching position in Edgerton, Wisconsin where he spent his entire teaching and coaching career. He began as a physical education teacher in the country schools, later becoming a Psychology Teacher and Drivers Education Instructor. Through 23 years as Edgerton's head baseball coach, he guided the Tide to 7 Badger Conference and 3 Rock Valley Conference Championships, going to state 2 times. Ron was able to share his love of country music by singing and playing guitar in several bands, most notably Sagebrush in the 70's and the Cellar Dwellers Country Band.