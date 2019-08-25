September 7, 1940 - August 20, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Ronnie Richard Rubitsky, 78, of Janesville, WI, formerly of Palmyra, WI, passed away on Tuesday, 20 August, 2019, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, Madison, WI. He was born on 7 September, 1940, in Janesville, son of Harry Son and Bonita (Bonnie) Ellen (Addie) Rubitsky. He was a 1959 graduate of Whitewater High School, Whitewater, WI, and was a 1977 graduate of DeVry Institute of Technology, studying Home Entertainment Electronics Systems where, as home projects, he built several solid state televisions from scratch, one of which the family enjoyed for many years. He served in the U.S. Air Force, Strategic Air Command (SAC), from 1 May, 1963, to 28 April, 1967, as a Missile Facilities Specialist where he worked first on Atlas and then Titan II Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles, being stationed at both Schilling AFB, Salina, KS, and Vandenburg AFB, Lompoc, CA. His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Small Arms Marksmanship Ribbon (2nd award), the Good Conduct Medal and the Guided Missile Insignia. Ronnie married Dorothy Ellen Foote on 23 June, 1962, at the First English Lutheran church in Whitewater. She died on 30 September, 2008. When Dorothy became sick, Ronnie spent countless hours taking care of her. He deeply mourned the passing of Dorothy and his mother, Bonnie, and looked forward to seeing them both again soon. Ronnie was employed for many years at the First National Bank of Waukesha, WI, and then at Perry Printing in Waterloo, WI, as a senior vice president and computer programmer. He loved traveling with Dorothy, especially on cruises in the Caribbean, and took the family on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the United Kingdom in the early 1980's. But most of all, what Ronnie wanted everyone to know is, he loved his family and was extremely proud of his children.

Ronnie is survived by two sons, LTC Scot E. (Shelley) Rubitsky USA (Ret) of Middleton, WI, and Timothy Edward (Tammy) Rubitsky of Milton, WI; one daughter, Ginger Irene (Mark) Boden of Winnetka, IL; a beloved sister, Carla (Wayne) McCann of Whitewater; five grandchildren: Justin (Fiancee, Katie Drewitz) Rubitsky of Minocqua, WI, and Samantha (Fiance, Ian Kersten) Rubitsky of Milton, Joey Boden, Anna Boden, and Tess Boden all of Winnetka; four great grandchildren: Grayson, Mayce, and Isaac Rubitsky, and Ian Kersten; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother; father; and love of his life, Dorothy.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, 27 August 2019 at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL HOME, 1618 E. Racine St., Janesville, Wisconsin; followed by military honors. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., until the time of services at the funeral home. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in Ronnie's name to Fisher House or the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.