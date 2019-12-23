May 2, 1958 - December 20, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Ronnie L. Shepstone, 61, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 20, 2019, at his home in Elkhorn. He was born May 2, 1958 in Elkhorn, the son of Glenn "Benny" and Marlene (Mayhew) Shepstone. Ronnie attended Elkhorn Area High School. He worked for Dean Foods for many years as a truck driver. Ronnie enjoyed reading, bowling and watching westerns. He was an avid hunter, and a member of the North American Hunting Club. Ronnie loved to watch the Green Bay Packers.

Ronnie is survived by his two children, Scott (Tiffany) Rice and Heather (Sid) Sanders of Elkhorn; five grandchildren: Peyton, William, Eric, Elizabeth and Jadyn; his mother, Marlene Shepstone; sister, Robin Morris; and by his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Benny; and sister, Diana Shepstone.

Memorial service will be 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Online guestbook at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes completed arrangements for the Shepstone Family.