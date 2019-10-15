June 25, 1942 - October 12, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Ronald W. Sax, 77, of Elkhorn, WI, died Saturday October 12, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 25, 1942, in Elkhorn, WI, the son of the late James A. and Sylvia V. (Piek) Sax. Ron graduated from Elkhorn High School with the class of 1960. On May 25, 1963, he was united in marriage to the former Pamela M. Palmer at Como Community Church Lake Geneva, WI. Pam died November 21, 2007, after 44 years of marriage. Ron drove truck for Elkhorn Chemical Company for over 30 years retiring in 2005. He was a member of Millard Community Covenant Church. Ron was an avid Chicago Cubs fan; he enjoyed working in his yard and taking an occasional trip to the casino to play slots.

Ron is survived by his son, Michael (Sue) Sax of Oxford, IA; special friend, Marge Babcock of Elkhorn, WI; one brother, Arthur (Karen) Sax of Elkhorn, WI; one sister, Joyce Sax of Grand Terrace, CA; two brothers-in-law, Pete (Fran) Palmer of Fresno, TX and Larry (Karen) Palmer of Trempealeau, WI; Ron was honorary grandfather to: Kaylee, Kirk Ryan Dodge and Addison Babcock; and he is further survived by a special neighbor and friend, Brett Phillips; and by several nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Millard Community Covenant Church N6713 County Road O Elkhorn, WI, with Rev. Chris Nelson and Rev. Lyle Heinitz officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday October 18, 2019, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI. Memorials may be made in Ron's name to: Millard Community Covenant Church or Mercyhealth at Home Hospice 901-903 Mineral Point Ave. Janesville, WI 53548. Online guest book is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.