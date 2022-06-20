Ronald W Nelson

Edgerton, WI - Ronald Wayne Nelson age 83 of Edgerton passed away Friday June 3, 2022, at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Ron was born on September 4, 1938, to Wayne and Ella (Thomann) Nelson in Evansville, Wisconsin. He graduated from Edgerton High School in 1956 and went into the Army. After discharge he went on to graduate with a degree in Aviation Mechanics from Blackhawk Technical College. He married Diana Faust on September 1, 1985, at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Ron enjoyed bowling, riding his motorcycle, and all things aviation. A highlight of his year was attending the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. Family business Country Quality Dairy and Nelson Farms never left his heart. He enjoyed helping when he could. Travel was an important part of his life. Whether it was he and Diana taking day trips or two-week vacations or his career as Motor Coach Driver for Van Galder Bus Company.
He most recently took a liking to Bingo and Uno with friends at the Edgerton Care Center. Time spent with family and friends was especially important.
Ron is survived by his wife Diana, sons Orrin (Diane) and Darrin (Kris) Nelson, his siblings Roy (Peggy) Nelson, Ardis (Jim) Smith and Mavis (Jim) Anderson, grandchildren Kaylee (Ruben) Diaz, Tabitha (Mike Schlobohm) Nelson, Tanner Nelson, Alyssa (Carter Jaecks) Nelson, great-granddaughter Tinlee Schlobohm, many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Morris Nelson and nephew Nels Nelson.
Services will be Saturday June 25 at 12:00 p.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 726 S. Main St., Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10-12 at the church until time of services. There will be a luncheon to follow. Special thanks to Agrace Hospice and Edgerton Care Center for the staff support at this difficult time. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
