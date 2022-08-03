June 3, 0194 - June 3, 1943 - June 14, 2022 Clinton, WI - Ronald Vegter, 79 went to be with his Lord on June 14, 2022 at the VA Hospice in St. Pete, Fl. Ron was born to John and Fannie (Statama) Vegter on June 3, 1943 in Kenosha, WI. He graduated from Delavan High School in 1961. Ron then served 1962-1964 in the Army. He married Darlene Leusink on April 30, 1965 at the Emmanuel Reformed Church where he was still an active member.
Ron was the Owner and Operator of Vegter Masonry of Delavan. He worked in the Delavan and Lake Geneva area for 35 years. He trained many bricklayers over his career. Ron was a beautiful singer and loved to sing in the gospel quartet Emmanuel's Men for 30 years.
Ron is survived by his wife, Darlene, of 57 years; daughter, DeAnn (Steve) Cooper of Palmetto, FL; son, Mike (Laura) Vegter of Janesville, WI; daughter, Cheryl (Neil Johnson of Bradenton, FL; six grandchildren; and sister, Florence (John) Gerharz of Atlanta. He was preceded in death by his parents; and eight siblings.
Celebration of Life will be Sunday, August 7, at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Clinton, WI at 2:00 P.M.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Vegter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.