Ronald "Teeter" Petterson

October 26, 1934 - July 4, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Ronald Petterson, of Evansville, peacefully slipped away in the early hours of Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born in Osseo, WI, on October 26, 1934 to Robert "Ole" and Marie Campion Petterson. He married the former Jean Berg on September 21, 1974 in Rockton, IL at the Church by the Side of the Road. He proudly served his country during the Korean War, from 1956 to 1958, stationed at the border of South and North Korea close enough to see the North Koreans. He was very patriotic, and daily flew the American flag. Like any soldier, he fought this battle until the very end. He enjoyed 19 years of attending annual quilt shows in Paducah, and the 11 winters spent in Florida with warm weather, sunny skies and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; brothers and sisters: Robert (Janet), Joanne Dingle, Jeanette (Patrick) Finnane, Susan (Richard) Luers, Johnny, and Jamie (Lorraine); and by brother-in-law, Roger (Brenda) Berg; many nieces; nephews; and great-nieces and nephews. Teeter was predeceased by his parents; brother-in-law, Robert Dingle; nephew, Michael Berg; and father and mother in-law, Ronnie and Peg Berg.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the service at 11:15 a.m. at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, 130 S. Fifth St., Evansville, WI. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville with Military Honors provided by V.F.W. Post 6905 Evansville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Agrace Hospice Care, 2901 N. Wright Rd., Janesville, WI 53546, or the Evansville VFW Post 6905, 179 E. Main, Evansville, WI 53536 for military flags. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family.