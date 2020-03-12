Ronald "Suds" Schober

October 10, 1945 - March 10, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Ronald L. "Suds" Schober, 74, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Cedar Crest Nursing Home. He was born October 10, 1945 in Eau Claire, WI, to Lawrence and Irene (Brott) Schober. In 1963, Ronald graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School. Two years later, Suds enlisted in the U.S. Army where he was stationed at Ft. Richardson, Anchorage, AK, from 1965 to 1967. On November 7, 1970 Ron married Sandra Wagner at the St Patrick Church, Eau Claire. Suds retired in 2008 from GM in the Maintenance Paint department, after having worked there for 44 years. Ron enjoyed many things outside of work, which included bowling, golfing, woodworking, riding his Harley and his bicycle, which he rode to work often and took a trip to Eau Claire. He loved the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers. Ron's great joy, though, was traveling to warm destinations and all over the U.S.
Ron is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandy Schober; son, Scott Schober; two granddaughters, Jayda and Jordan; two brothers, David (Darlene) Schober and Steve Schober of Eau Claire; two brothers-in-law, Dennis Wagner of Melrose, WI and Jerry (Jean) Wagner of Manitowish Waters, WI; sister-in-law, Boni (Art) Brunner of Jackson, WY; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Robert Wagner; sister-in-law, Barbara Wagner; and aunts and uncles.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 456 N Arch St., with Fr. Jim Leeser officiating. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd with visitation continuing Saturday at CHURCH from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Entombment with Full Military Honors will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Janesville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated.
The Schober family would like to say a special thank you to Michelle, Dr. Omari and staff at Davita Janesville, Mercy Health, and Cedar Crest, for the care and kindness they have given to us.