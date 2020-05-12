Ronald "Ron" Meier

November 20, 1941 - May 8, 2020
Evansville, WI -- Ronald "Ron" Lee Meier, age 78, passed away unexpectedly due to a cardiac event on May 8, 2020 . He was born on November 20, 1941 in Monroe, WI, the son of John and Marie (Schiesser) Meier. Ron married Carol Warner on August 12, 1961, at the United Methodist Church Evansville, WI. He worked for General Motors in Janesville for thirty seven and a half years before retiring, and was a member of the UAW Local 95. He was a member of the Brooklyn Sportsman Club, and enjoyed shooting trap, liked to go fishing, especially ice fishing, and spending time at the trailer in Ferryville, WI, along with going out for his daily breakfast. He was always working on his lawn, and kept it looking immaculate. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, enjoyed spending time with his family and his beloved dog, Rasco.
He is survived by his wife of fifty eight years, Carol Meier, of Evansville; two sons, Randy (Jean) Meier, of Janesville, Tim Meier, of Florida; grandchildren, Teresa Pirkel, Brandon (Cara) Butterfield; great-grandchildren: Justin, Aaron, Brody; sister, Karen Simonis; niece Kristi; and nephew, Dustin. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 virus, private family services will be held. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com
The family would like to thank the First Responders and caring neighbors who assisted at our time of need.