Ronald "Ron" King

December 12, 1935 - March 19, 2020
Aurora, IL -- Ronald "Ron" Joseph King, age 84, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Aurora, IL with his wife, Judi, to whom he was happily married to for 37 years, was by his side. He was born December 12, 1935 in Janesville, WI. Ron was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, who served in the Korean War. He retired from Superior Beverage after many years of devoted service as a driver/salesman. Besides spending time with his family and friends, Ron was an active parishioner at Annunciation Church and member of the Fox Valley Veterans Breakfast Club. In addition to shopping, Ron loved watching the Bears, wrestling and movies and enjoyed listening to music and playing his guitar. He took pride in growing beautiful roses and feeding the birds and squirrels. He also enjoyed fishing, yard work, helping others and simply putzing around the house.
Ron leaves behind his wife, Judith (Bier); three daughters through marriage: Linda Beggs, Susan (Darin) Frerichs and Teresa Webber; six grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; his brother, Michael (Eugenie) King; and sister, Einere Marshall. Ron was preceded in death by his son, David King; stepson, Michael Gass; and parents, Fern and Joseph King.
Family and friends will be invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Annunciation Church in Aurora, IL, at a future date. Interment will be in his hometown of Janesville, WI. Arrangements are being handled by Daleiden Mortuary, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506 (630) 631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com for further information about Ronald's services and to sign the guest book or leave condolences for his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Annunciation Church, 1820 Church Road, Aurora, IL or Fox Valley Veterans Breakfast Club, 1603 Timber Land Drive, Montgomery, IL.