Ronald "Ron" J. Ludwig

Janesville, WI - Ronald J. "Ron" Ludwig, age 90, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care Center. He was born in Janesville on April 25, 1932, the son of John and Emma (Schmid) Ludwig. After high school, he joined the Army and served in Korea from 1951 to 1953. When Ron returned home, he attended a dance at the Avalon Ballroom in La Crosse. On the dance floor, Rosemary Bahr was glowing under the spotlight and caught his eye. They were together after that dance for 65 years. Ron worked for General Motors for over 32 years, retiring as a Supervisor in the Soft Trim Department. He even loved taking side-jobs through the years, siding homes in Janesville. Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman (especially Trout fishing), and he enjoyed hunting for Morels in the spring. He took trips to Alaska for Moose hunting, Quebec for Caribou, and Colorado for Elk. He enjoyed rooting for the Chicago Bears and Cubs. You could always find him watching Gunsmoke. He loved to play cards but hated losing. He loved his country music and always enjoyed listening to Willie's Roadhouse. Ron was talented at many things, but especially gifted as a cook; helping organize and cook for the annual Shriner Wild Game Feeds, his legendary fish and steak Fry's at the Watering Hole, and his outstanding Tuna Fish Salad recipe. Above all else, Ron loved his family and spending time with them.
He is survived by his 4 children: Susan (Richard Winger) Ludwig, Judy (Todd) Scott, John (Beth Graf) Ludwig, and Cindy (Dan) Wright; 8 grandchildren: Luke, Nick, Jake, Danielle, Keith, Ronnie, Cameron, Connor, and 7 great grandchildren; 3 siblings: Wayne "Geno" (Karen) Ludwig, Richard Ludwig, and Karlyn Koenen; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and grandson, Nick Bartel.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment with Military Honors provided by Post 1621, will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. on Friday, until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Ron's family would like to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice for all of their kindness and compassion through this difficult time.
