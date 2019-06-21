Ronald "Ron" Hagen

September 3, 1956 - June 18, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Ronald "Ron" G. Hagen, 62, of Elkhorn, WI, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha, WI. Ron was born September 3, 1956 in Fort Atkinson, WI. He was the son of the late Gordon and Lorraine (Stork) Hagen. Ron graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a bachelor's degree in agriculture. He was united in marriage to Jane M. (Bromeland) Kemp on February 20, 2000. Ron taught high school Ag classes, and served as the FFA advisor for over 30 years at Palmyra-Eagle High School retiring in 2011. Ron served as director of the Jefferson County Fair Board, served on the board of directors for the UW-Platteville Alumni and served on the zoning and planning commission for the Town of Sugar Creek. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, liked to collect muscle cars, was a strong supporter of the U.S. military and loved to display the U.S. Flag. His greatest love was his family who will miss him dearly.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Jane; daughter, Misty (Brian) Gray of Alachua, FL; two grandchildren, Tyler S. Gray and Alexis "Lexy" (Gerald) Guerrero; one great-granddaughter, Myla Grace Guerrero, all of Navarre, FL; one sister, Yvonne (Jon) England of Marietta, GA; one niece, Robyn Steckel of Madison, WI; and his six in-laws: Michael (Diana) Bromeland of Walworth, WI, Patrick (Debbie) Bromeland of Lake Geneva, WI, Thomas Bromeland of Gays Mills, WI, Emil "Joe" Johnson of Palmyra, WI, Mary (William) Lehner of Elkhorn, WI and Edward (Debbie Ross) Bromeland of Delavan, WI; and a host of other relatives and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his in-laws: Orvin "Bud" and Mary Ann Bromeland, Daniel Bromeland and Susan Johnson.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI, with Rev. Dr. Scott McLeod officiating. Visitation will be Saturday at the funeral home from 12 p.m. (Noon) until time of service. Memorials may be made in Ron's name to: Lakeland Animal Shelter, PO Box 1000, Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.