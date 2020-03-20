Ronald "Ron" Austin

September 2, 1945 - March 13, 2020
Nixa, MO -- Ronald (Ron) Stratton Austin, age 74, of Nixa, MO passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family on Friday, March 13th, 2020. He was born September 2, 1945 in Springfield, IL. Ron graduated from Janesville High School in 1963. On February 13, 1965, Ron married Susan M. Austin (Peters). Together they had two children, Michelle and Mark. Ron's favorite place to be was outdoors, "the woods" as he often called it. He was a true outdoorsman and an avid hunter. He especially enjoyed deer and rabbit hunting with his beagles. Over the years, Ron shared a great deal of knowledge and passion for the sport with his grandchildren. Ron also had an impressive collection of guns and knives. He was a true man of faith, always keeping God first in his life, and was never shy to share his faith with others.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Sue; daughter, Michelle (Jeff) Miller of Nixa, MO; son, Mark (Cindy) Austin of Nixa, MO; brothers, Russ (Colleen) Austin, Roger (Kris) Austin; and sisters, Joyce (Bill) Trumbo and Karen (Larry) Reed; grandchildren: Bret (Haley) Cotham, Stefan (Morgan) Cotham, Lesley (Andrew) Gutierrez, Kaylee (Dustin) Whittle, Hunter Austin, Sydni Miller, Wes Souliere, and Andrew Hall; great-grandchildren: Liam and Luke Cotham, Kinsley and Karson Cotham, and Addison (Addie) Whittle. He loved his family very much.
In the last days, Ron was cared for by Sue, Michelle, and Mark. A special thanks goes to Susie Mixer for all of her help and support. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Community Hospices of America. A memorial service for Ron will take place as soon as details can be finalized.