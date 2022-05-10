Janesville, WI - Ronald C. Reilly, age 78, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Alden Meadow Park - Clinton. He was born on July 23, 1943 in Janesville; the son of Charles and Mabel (Mackin) Reilly. Ron grew up on a farm in Porter Township and attended school in Edgerton. He was a well-known truck driver in the Janesville and Edgerton area. He was a member of the Rock River Thresheree.
Ron is survived by his children, Kevin (Amy) Reilly and Erin Paschel; 5 grandchildren: Ethan Reilly, Nolan Reilly, Lauren Reilly, Abby Maurice, and Maddi Maurice; sisters: Mary Ann Arnold, Patricia (Allan) Feirn, Kay (Brent) Burki, Joyce (Dennis) Syth, Diane (Hal) Rhoaden, Rose (Larry) Oium; and brothers, Michael (Jean) Reilly and Dennis Drabek. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Katherine; infant son, Kurt, and sister, Laura.
A private family graveside service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Reilly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
