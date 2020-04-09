March 4, 1948 - April 6, 2020
Edgerton/Milton, WI -- Ronald L."Razz" McGinnity, age 72, of Milton and Edgerton, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home. He was born at the Edgerton Hospital on March 4, 1948, to Robert and Norma (Wilcox) Schachtschneider and was raised by his parents, Norma and John McGinnity. Ron graduated from Edgerton High School in 1966, and then in 1967 volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army. He served 2 tours of duty in Vietnam, before his discharge in 1970. Ron married Joelene J. Willis on December 15, 1973 at the United Methodist Church, Edgerton. He worked as a master dyer for years and retired as a repairman from Generac.
He is survived by his wife, Joelene; three siblings: Jackie (John) Fausnacht of Mesa, AZ, Alicia (Mark) McLean of Jacksonville, FL, and Joseph (Jan) McGinnity of Des Moines, IA; sister-in-law, Janel (Gerry) Zielke of Juneau; good friend, Gary Rowin of Madison; as well as nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norma and John McGinnity; his father, Robert Schachtschneider; maternal grandparents, Chick and Ethel Davis; paternal grandparents, Ignatious and Elizabeth McGinnity, Herb and Mabel Schachtschneider; and his best buddy, Charlie Arthur.
Private family graveside services and military honors will take place at Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton. A public celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Memorials in Ron's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd. Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256 or St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N. Main St. Chamberlain, SD 57325 or Agrace Hospice Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711. The family is being assisted by the Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton. For an online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Janel Zielke for staying with us throughout this difficult time and helping Ron remain comfortable, for all the moral support and love she could give, and to Agrace Hospice. What can be said about Agrace? We cannot imagine what we would have done without them at our sides making Ron comfortable as possible and support for those of us caring for him and who were left behind.
"If you get there before I do, don't give up on me.
I'll meet you when my chores are through, I don't know how long I'll be
I'm not going to let you down, Darling wait and see
But between now and then, until I see you again,
I'll be loving you" Love, Me.