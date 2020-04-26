July 16, 1944 - April 18, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- Ronald Raymond Jensen of Edgerton, WI, passed away April 18, 2020 in Fort Atkinson. Born to Clara Luvena (nee Brown) and Raymond Andrew Jensen on July 16, 1944 in New London, Connecticut, while his father was in the Navy during WW2. When Ron was a young boy, his parents trained in Minneapolis and then Belgium (Europe) before being sent as missionaries to build a school in Kivu province of the Belgian Congo (Africa.) Ron and his younger brother Bill sailed the oceans and saw unique parts of post-war Europe and Africa through their journeys with their parents. Ray and Clara were sharing the Good News and love of Jesus Christ with special focus to reach abandoned children in the Congo. The family returned to Wisconsin when Ron was in Junior High. He graduated from Waukesha (South) High School in 1963. He attended Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO, joining the Farmhouse Fraternity and graduating with a degree in Agricultural Economics in 1967.
He married Elvira Sue "Robin" Long on Dec. 23, 1967 in Scottsdale, AZ, and answered his country's call to service in the Navy during the Vietnam War. It was on the ship where he developed his life-long habit of saying "up you go boys" whenever he lifted a heavy load--even if he was the only one lifting. After the war, the family settled in Wisconsin, where Ron pursued his master's degree at the University of Wisconsin - Madison. Ron was a Dane county extension agent when he was instrumental in starting the weekly Farmers' Market on the Square in Madison. From the beginning, he was focused on connections to farmers and keeping it local. In the late 1970's, Ron and Robin built the beloved farmhouse in Edgerton with their two daughters, Raelenne and Rachelle. It was here that in his later years, Ron developed his routine and love of feeding the "chippers" (chipmunks) from the woods surrounding his house and "talking tools and wrenches" with his buddies. He was a frequent visitor of auctions, and became quite a collector of old tools and knowing their uses.
Ron is survived by his daughters; son-in-law, Bartholomew "Bart"; grandchildren: Alexander "Alex", Samanntha "Sammi" and Taylor; his brother, William "Bill", niece, Laura; and nephew, Dan. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Dorothy Jensen.
Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic affecting our world, private family services will take place at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton. Burial with full military honors will follow in Waneka Cemetery, Springbrook Township, rural Dunn County. Memorials in Ron's name can be made to the Albion Historical Society. For an on-line guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com