Ronald R. "Ralph" Perry

Janesville, WI - Ronald 'Ralph' R. Perry, 81, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center. He was born November 2, 1941, in Brule, WI to Ralph and Kathren (Deckert) Perry. He was a 1959 graduate of Janesville High School. On July 10, 1965, Ralph married Donetta 'Donnie' Berger in Janesville, WI.
Ralph worked for Dana Fairbanks and CR Concrete - Ralph was the R in CR. He enjoyed working in his garage on small engines and racing his BSA. His great joy was when Payton was born and the most special bond formed with them- spending as much time together as they could fishing, hunting, and spending time 'up nort' at his brother Dave's cabin mowing and riding 4 wheelers. Ralph was a one of a kind man but it was his way or no way. Sundays for Ralph meant sitting on his porch listening to the oldies music on WJVL and being called the old guy on the porch when calling in.
Ralph is survived by his daughter Ronda Perry; grandson Payton Perry; Ronda's special friend/Payton's dad Travis Vierck; siblings: Donald (Suellyn), Betty Hirano, Dave, and Gary (Deborah); brother-in-law/hunting buddy Dick VanAlstine; best friend since 7th grade Butch Miller; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his wife Donnie on May 9, 2016; his parents; sister Caroline VanAlstine; brother-in-law Kimio Hirano; and nieces and nephews.
There will be no service as requested per Ralph as he always said 'if you don't come visit me while I'm alive, don't think you're gonna come gawk at me when I'm gone'. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Online condolences to www.apfelwolfe.com
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Perry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.