July 9, 1943 - January 14, 2019
Janesville, WI -- Ronald R. Brown, age 75, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, January 14, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Ron was born in Edgerton, WI, on July 9, 1943, the son of Paul and Pauline Risser. He honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam era, and went on to earn his Master's Degree in Education from UW Stout in Menomonie. Ron married his loving wife and best friend, Sandra (Bergeron) Brown, on July 30, 1977 at Faith Lutheran Church in Janesville. Ron worked as a Tech Ed and Drivers Ed teacher, and wrestling coach at Parker High School from 1971 to 2000. Ron fought his ailing health for many years, but always found a way to overcome this for the sake of his family and spending time with them. From Packers games, to hunting trips, to Thanksgiving Day in a hotel, Ron always managed to find a way to bring his family together. Ron was competitive and determined, and he also had an inviting and generous nature. Ron's incredibly big heart and love for those around him will never be forgotten.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Brown; children: Ryan (Kate Cullen) Brown, Kristin (Andy) Fuchs, Maria (Shawn) Kane, Matthew (Vanessa) Brown, Mike (Mildred) Starks, and Scott Stephens; grandchildren: Mirabelle and Simone Brown, Lexie and Austin Fuchs, Tillman and Ellis Kane, Kennedy and Dylan Brown; brothers, Clifford Brown and Don (Becky) Brown; and many extended family members and friends. Ron is predeceased by his parents and brother, Jim Brown.
A celebration of Ron's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 18, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with Pastor Felix Malpica officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, and will continue on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial and Military Honors will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, with fellowship at the Life Celebration Center on the Schneider's Campus to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to his family for a scholarship established in his name at Parker High School for students pursuing an education or occupation in the trades. For online obituary and registry, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse