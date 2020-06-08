May 13, 1932 - June 3, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Ronald M. Yager, age 88, of Janesville, WI passed away on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at Autumn Lake Health Care in Beloit. He was born on May 13, 1932 in Buffalo, MN, the son of Gilbert and Minnie (Herman) Yager. Ron grew up in Montrose, MN and began helping at Yager's Market, a general store his parents operated in Montrose at age 8. He graduated from Buffalo High School in Minnesota, and attended the University of Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Army from July 21, 1954 to July 10, 1956. Following his time in the service, he went into sales work and was employed as a regional sales manager by Savage Arms and later by Point Sporting Goods. He ended his sales career at Fagan Automotive in Janesville. Ron was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, V.F.W., American Legion and the National Rifle Association.
Ronald Yager is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lila Yager, whom he married on December 28, 1952. He is also survived by his son, Kurtis Yager; daughter-in-law, Heidi Warren; grandson, Ryan (Amber Stewart) Yager; sister, Arline Bailey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his son, Jason Yager; brother, Milford "Bud" Yager; as well as his parents.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 210 South Ringold Street, Janesville. Pastor Josh Grotelueschen will officiate. Entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum with military rites by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. Visitation will be from Noon until the time of services Wednesday at the Church. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
